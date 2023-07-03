iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.40

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.40 and last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 384827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.33.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.