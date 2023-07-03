iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 272,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $25,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 468.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.99 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $100.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2693 per share. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

