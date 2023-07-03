iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 13,553 shares.The stock last traded at $156.34 and had previously closed at $156.39.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $923.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.52 and its 200-day moving average is $147.17.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1,056.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 129,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,203,000 after acquiring an additional 118,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

