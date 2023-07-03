iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the May 31st total of 6,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,683,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of MCHI stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $45.47. 2,822,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,779. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.46. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $56.30.
iShares MSCI China ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.4292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.
About iShares MSCI China ETF
iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.
