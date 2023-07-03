iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a drop of 45.1% from the May 31st total of 6,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,683,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MCHI stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $45.47. 2,822,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,779. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.46. iShares MSCI China ETF has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $56.30.

iShares MSCI China ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.4292 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI China ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,161,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,377,000 after buying an additional 316,166 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 5,795,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,136,000 after acquiring an additional 142,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,952,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,098,000 after purchasing an additional 463,067 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 75,928.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,891,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,797 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth $177,947,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

