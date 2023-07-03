iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Up 50.8% in June

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,600 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the May 31st total of 551,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 675,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
EMXC stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.53. 581,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,134. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $53.25. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
