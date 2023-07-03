iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Up 50.8% in June

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,600 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the May 31st total of 551,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 675,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

EMXC stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.53. 581,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,134. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.82. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $53.25. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,033,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,940,000 after purchasing an additional 315,620 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 290,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,008,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 216.5% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,467,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,951 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

