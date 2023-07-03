iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Sets New 52-Week High at $98.19

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.19 and last traded at $98.16, with a volume of 61543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.06.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.19 and a 200-day moving average of $96.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Trust bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $603,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 15,083 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 845.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 28,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

