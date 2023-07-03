iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Stake Lessened by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $15,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12,080.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,346,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,404 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,749,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,047,000 after purchasing an additional 852,634 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 361.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 776,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,981,000 after purchasing an additional 608,056 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 115.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 955,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after purchasing an additional 512,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,814,000.

IVLU stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $25.59. 15,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,223. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.75.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

