iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Short Interest Down 25.8% in June

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Stock Performance

QAT stock remained flat at $17.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,454. The company has a market capitalization of $68.02 million, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.38. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $23.83.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

