iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.32

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.32 and last traded at $74.25, with a volume of 858390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.33.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

