iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $21,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.60. 776,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,760. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.76. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.