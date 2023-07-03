iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 260,754 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 424,593 shares.The stock last traded at $107.77 and had previously closed at $107.13.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.66 and a 200 day moving average of $103.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.