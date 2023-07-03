Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the May 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
OTCMKTS ISUZY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.11. 12,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,085. Isuzu Motors has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
