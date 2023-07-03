Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the May 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Isuzu Motors Stock Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS ISUZY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.11. 12,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,085. Isuzu Motors has a 52 week low of $10.32 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.