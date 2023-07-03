ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the May 31st total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

ITV Trading Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:ITVPY traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $8.81. 3,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,756. ITV has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74.

ITV Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3518 per share. This is a boost from ITV’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITV Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITVPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ITV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 85 ($1.08) to GBX 80 ($1.02) in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

(Free Report)

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

See Also

