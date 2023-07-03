Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Short Interest Update

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the May 31st total of 2,930,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 660,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Insider Activity at Janus International Group

In other Janus International Group news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 7,711,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $70,098,634.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,919.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Janus International Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,874,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,871,000 after purchasing an additional 433,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,659,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,396,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,057,000 after acquiring an additional 299,615 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,328,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,249,000 after acquiring an additional 798,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,743,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,907,000 after acquiring an additional 375,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Price Performance

Janus International Group stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.58. 101,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. Janus International Group has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.58 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 10.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Janus International Group will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

