Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Petrofac (LON:PFC)

Petrofac (LON:PFC – Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 80 ($1.02) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PFC. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.40) target price on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.54) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of Petrofac stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 81 ($1.03). 2,171,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,082. Petrofac has a twelve month low of GBX 45.38 ($0.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 127.60 ($1.62). The stock has a market capitalization of £422.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 71.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 73.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89.

In other news, insider David Davies bought 6,588 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £5,006.88 ($6,366.03). Corporate insiders own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

