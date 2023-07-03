Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $450.00

Shares of Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 450 ($5.72) and last traded at GBX 450 ($5.72), with a volume of 7648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 457 ($5.81).

Jersey Electricity Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £52.38 million, a PE ratio of 1,269.44 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 470.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 486.72.

Jersey Electricity Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. Jersey Electricity’s payout ratio is currently 5,277.78%.

About Jersey Electricity

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and home solutions, including heating systems and hot water, renewable energy, electric transport and related chargers, amenity lighting, air conditioning, and CosyCare maintenance.

