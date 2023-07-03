Joystick Price Hits $0.0179 on Top Exchanges (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, Joystick has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $6,579.08 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020198 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014185 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,117.02 or 0.99955792 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0178763 USD and is down -13.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $16,002.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

