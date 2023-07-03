JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Holdings Raised by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 189.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,808 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 1.57% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 256,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 59,104 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,808,000.

NYSEARCA:JGRO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.68. 13,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,047. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $41.99 and a twelve month high of $56.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.67.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

