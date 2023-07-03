JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target to $32.00

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.50 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of LOB opened at $26.31 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.35). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $101.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.27 million. Analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $97,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 171,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,558.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David G. Lucht acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,194.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $97,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 171,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,558.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 81.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 16,781 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 31.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About Live Oak Bancshares

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.