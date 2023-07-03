JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Price Target to $150.00

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on UNF. StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target for the company.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Stock Performance

Shares of UNF stock opened at $155.01 on Thursday. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $152.84 and a 52-week high of $205.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.37.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $576.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.19 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $280,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in UniFirst by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UniFirst by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,994,000 after purchasing an additional 24,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 0.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 486,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.