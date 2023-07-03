JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $37.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SNV has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Synovus Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.04.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.95.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.40 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 4,600 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 4,600 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $120,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 86,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,495.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,776.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,375 shares of company stock valued at $309,411 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

