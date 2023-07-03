JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 4.61 Per Share

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.61 ($0.06) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $4.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON JGGI traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 470 ($5.97). 514,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,897. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a twelve month low of GBX 394 ($5.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 481 ($6.10). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 460.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 453.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 14.03 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The company has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1,146.34 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, insider Neil Rogan purchased 7,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.84) per share, for a total transaction of £33,557 ($42,590.43). Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

