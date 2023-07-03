JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 4.1% of Mason & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mason & Associates Inc owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $13,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

JPST stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $49.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,255,295. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

