JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Position Lifted by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 115.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

JPST traded down $0.20 on Monday, reaching $49.94. 1,427,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,259,373. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

