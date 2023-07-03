Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 1,741 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $1.68 on Monday, hitting $170.53. 157,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,676. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

