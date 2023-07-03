Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 2,136 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after acquiring an additional 756,247,802 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,613.4% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 4,186,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,885 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 44,930.6% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,125 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,078,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock remained flat at $142.10 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 155,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,458. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.70. The firm has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.