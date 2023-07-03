Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 6,644 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 848.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 155.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 50.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of CHT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,487. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.03. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.5291 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

