Kathmere Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,436 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6,285.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000.

NYSEARCA:JQUA traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $44.15. 12,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,964. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.92.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

