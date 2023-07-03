Kathmere Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $217.97. The stock had a trading volume of 154,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,341. The company has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

