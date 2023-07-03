Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $794,000 Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,654,000 after acquiring an additional 48,141 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 107,977.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after buying an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after buying an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 241,813.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 304,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 304,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $658,788,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

AZO traded down $8.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,484.88. The stock had a trading volume of 26,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,355. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,533.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,488.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,050.21 and a one year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $29.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total value of $213,884.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares in the company, valued at $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,510 shares of company stock worth $8,760,561 over the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

