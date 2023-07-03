Kathmere Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total value of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $29,237,511.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,138 shares of company stock worth $12,581,657. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McKesson Price Performance

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Argus increased their price objective on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.83.

MCK stock traded down $8.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $418.39. 65,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,135. The company has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $390.60 and its 200 day moving average is $373.54. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $315.78 and a 12-month high of $429.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

