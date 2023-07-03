Kathmere Capital Management LLC Purchases 299 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 357,442.4% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,785,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,476 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46,414.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 455,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 454,861 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,821,626,000 after purchasing an additional 382,510 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $461.13. 62,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,161. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $456.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.08.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

