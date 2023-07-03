Kaye Capital Management Has $9.48 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Kaye Capital Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 4.8% of Kaye Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kaye Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,641,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896,736 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,513,000 after buying an additional 141,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,870,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,180,000 after buying an additional 237,667 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,316,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.29. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $57.99.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

