KBR (NYSE:KBR) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.73

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.73 and last traded at $65.66, with a volume of 139907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

KBR Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 119,889 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $7,338,405.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at $40,988,603.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $31,353.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,656 shares of company stock valued at $7,565,090. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KBR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KBR by 16.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in KBR by 71.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in KBR by 10.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of KBR by 11.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of KBR by 103.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

