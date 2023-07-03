KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Down 49.4% in June

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the May 31st total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
KDDI Stock Down 0.2 %
KDDIY opened at $15.47 on Monday. KDDI has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $16.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
KDDI Company Profile
