KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Down 49.4% in June

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the May 31st total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KDDI Stock Down 0.2 %

KDDIY opened at $15.47 on Monday. KDDI has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $16.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

