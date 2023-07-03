Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Update

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Keppel Stock Performance

Shares of KPELY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.85. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,118. Keppel has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.12.

Keppel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.272 per share. This is a positive change from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 40.43%.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the energy and environment, urban development, connectivity, and asset management businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities; produces jacking systems; and operates food hubs.

