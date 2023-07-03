KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Trading Up 4.9%

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 9,108,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 21,587,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $10.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

KeyCorp Trading Up 4.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,428.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 85,700 shares of company stock worth $857,507 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in KeyCorp by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in KeyCorp by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile



KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

