Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Down 26.4% in June

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the May 31st total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kintara Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

KTRA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.13. 106,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,783. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.84). On average, research analysts forecast that Kintara Therapeutics will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 1,210.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 667,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

