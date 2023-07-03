Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Has $4.54 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.11. 498,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,775. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.46. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.9993 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

