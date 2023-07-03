Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 95,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.26. 693,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,732. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $48.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

