Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Trading Up 5%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) shares rose 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $24.21. Approximately 548,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,700,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.
KSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.73.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -465.11%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 176.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Kohl’s by 81.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.
