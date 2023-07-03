Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Trading Up 5%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) shares rose 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $24.21. Approximately 548,216 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,700,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised Kohl’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Kohl’s Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.73.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently -465.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Kohl’s by 176.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Kohl’s by 81.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Further Reading

