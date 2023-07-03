Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNYFree Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the May 31st total of 135,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 636,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Up 0.6 %

KKPNY traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,543. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $3.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44.

Koninklijke KPN Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.0824 dividend. This is a positive change from Koninklijke KPN’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

