Konnect (KCT) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Konnect (KCT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $147,596.74 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Konnect has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Konnect token can now be purchased for $0.0609 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

