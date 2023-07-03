Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 37,305 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,490 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,305 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cooper-Standard during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Cooper-Standard during the first quarter worth about $1,293,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 52.1% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 385,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 132,115 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 26.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 132,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cooper-Standard during the first quarter worth about $1,266,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 74,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,094. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($2.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 140.91%. The firm had revenue of $682.46 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company offers sealing systems, including obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, and frameless systems.

