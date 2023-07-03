Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 311,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,087. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

