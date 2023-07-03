Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,681 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock worth $1,419,830,991 over the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $158.39. 1,547,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,187,099. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.06 and a fifty-two week high of $158.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

