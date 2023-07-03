Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $3.01 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $178.85. 2,503,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,553,411. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.92 and a 200 day moving average of $178.75.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

