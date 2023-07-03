Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 168 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,744,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,538,000 after purchasing an additional 78,505 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 256,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 151,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 130,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

RPG stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.86. 4,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,895. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.27. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $138.73 and a 1-year high of $176.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

