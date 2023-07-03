Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 2,190 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 761.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.96. 1,227,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,513. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

