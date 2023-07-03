Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.7% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.21. The company had a trading volume of 582,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,250. The company has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $162.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.68.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

